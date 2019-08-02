The sixth national students military camp kicks off in Xi'AN

XI’AN, Aug. 2 (ChinaMil) -- The sixth national students military camp, jointly held by the Ministry of Education and the National Defense Mobilization Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC),kicked off this Thursday at the PLA Rocket Force University of Engineering.

The camp will last 12 days and 508 student representatives from 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and Xinjiang production and construction corps will participate.

The annual national students military camp was held for the first time in 2014 and has been conducted five times successively, making excellent political, military and social influences.

Since 2017, the training camp has relied on one category of troops each year, which aims to boost the comprehensiveness of the military training for students and further deepen the related reforms.

This year’s military training camp highlights actual combat skills and integrates military service features, sticking to the combination of military theory and skills, building a connection between on-site learning and training experience.

A senior official from the bureau of force management with the Staff of the PLA Rocket Force mentioned that the training camp arranged activities such as observing the demonstration of missile launch procedure, experiencing the operation of arm and equipment, martial arts, battlefield medical rescue, education on revolutionary tradition, military history and culture.

Another senior officer from the militia reserve bureau under the CMC National Defense Mobilization Department pointed out that the camp’s opening day is also the very first day that the new edition of the Military Course Syllabus in Ordinary Institutions of Higher Education is implemented. The training camp is the first national military training event with the guidance of the new syllabus. The training camp has planned ten necessary subjects for training skills such as basic combat and zippers on the march.

In the combat training field, Hong Mingjing, a middle school student who wants to take entrance examination for a military academy in Chaohu, Anhui province, said “the military training involves lots of training course for new recruits, which can help me experience and adapt to the life of military camp in advance”.