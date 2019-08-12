Carrie Lam vows to be more patient with teenagers from all backgrounds in the future

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government takes teenagers education seriously, said Carrie Lam, chief executive of the region. She vowed to be even more patient to children from all social backgrounds, hoping to jointly work towards a better Hong Kong.

Teenagers are the future of our country, Lam said during the closing ceremony of the Hong Kong College Students Military Life Experience Camp, adding that her government will invest more in education to ensure a balanced development for the children.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison has long offered military experiencing camps of college and high school students, Lam pointed out. The Hong Kong official hopes that more students will join the experience in the future.

These opportunities not only enable them to have a deeper understanding of the development situation around the world but also allow young students to enrich their personal lives and think from different perspectives with new experiences, said Lam.

She hopes these experiences can help young students build a world vision so that they can give back to society and consolidate Hong Kong's competitive advantage in the future.

Lam vowed that in the future, the SAR government will continue its efforts in this regard.

She also admitted that Hong Kong is now facing challengs and there is a great risk of economic downturn.

The chief executive urged everyone who cherishes Hong Kong and loves peace to make concerted efforts to safeguard our beautiful homeland.