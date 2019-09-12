Xu Qiliang met with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces

Gen. Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, meets with visiting Major Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, at the Bayi Building in Beijing on September 11. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Sept. 11, (ChinaMil) -- General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Gen. Xu said that China and Iran share a deep and broad traditional friendship with a profound foundation. The two countries are good friends having jointly experienced rises and falls. Under the leadership of the two heads of state, China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership has developed steadily. China always views China-Iran relations from a strategic perspective, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran, deepen cooperation in all areas, jointly safeguard the fundamental interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability, and work together to build a community of shared future for mankind. The Chinese military attaches great importance to developing friendly cooperation with the Iranian military, and is willing to work together with Iran to further strengthen high-level visits, expand cooperation in areas such as military arms exchanges, training and education, and promote the continuous development of the bilateral military ties.

Major General Baqeri congratulated the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China（PRC）. He said that the Iranian side has attached great importance to the development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and committed to promoting the cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries to a new level. Both Iran and China are peace-loving countries. The Iranian side is willing to work together with China to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries in all areas, and jointly safeguard regional peace and prosperity, so as to benefit the two peoples.