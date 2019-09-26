China to host Xiangshan security forum in October

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from Oct. 20 to 22, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Themed "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific Region," this year's forum will have four plenary sessions and one special session on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and global peace and development, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.

During the forum, a young officers' seminar, multiple panel discussions and other seminars will also be hosted, and the attendees will be invited to tour an exhibition on China's international military cooperation.

Official delegations from nearly 60 countries and six international organizations, including 25 defense ministers and six chiefs of staff, have confirmed participation in the event.