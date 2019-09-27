Salute to national defense heroes

On September 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential decree to award national medals and honorary titles to 42 individuals, 11 of whom are, or had been military personnel, or work in national defense area, ranging from war heroes, martyr sacrificing life to safeguard peace, veterans who remain true to their original aspirations, to key figures in defense science and technology, and vanguards loyal to duties and missions. They are the backbone of our national defense construction. They are the representatives of our national defense spirit.

The honorees of the Medal of the Republic

Yu Min

NA (National Academician) Yu Min, male, born August 1926, died January 2019: Deceased nuclear physicist NA Yu had led and participated in the theoretical study and design of nuclear weapons for many years. He basically put forth the complete concept from the principles to the configurations of hydrogen bomb, filling the blank of nuclear theory in China.

Sun Jiadong

NA Sun Jiadong, male, born April 1929: Aerospace engineer NA Sun is one of the founders of China’s artificial satellite and deep-space exploration technologies, and also chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program (Phase I). He has made outstanding contributions to basic satellite technology, satellite return technology, launching and positioning technology of geosynchronous earth orbit satellite, navigation satellite networking technology and deep-space exploration technology in China.

Li Yannian

Li Yannian, male, born November 1928: Li joined the army under the leadership of CPC in 1945 and had taken part in more than 20 battles and wars, including the Liberation War, suppression of bandits in west Hunan, War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea and Chinese-Vietnamese War. He is a combat hero who made great contributions to the establishment and defense of the People's Republic of China.

Zhang Fuqing

Zhang Fuqing, male, born December 1924: Zhang fought courageously in China’s Liberation War and was awarded several combat honors. After retiring from the Army in 1955, he volunteered to work in the most remote county area of Hubei province, where he devoted himself to the development of poor mountainous areas for more than 60 years.

Huang Xuhua

NA Huang Xuhua, born March 1926: Being a nameless hero to the outside world, NA Huang, who was respectively referred to as the father of China’s nuclear submarine, devoted his whole life to China’s nuclear submarine development and made outstanding contributions to its research and leapfrog progress. As the chief engineer, he personally participated in several deep-diving tests onboard the submarine regardless of danger.

Winners of the national honorary title of “people's scientist”

Cheng Kaijia

NA Cheng Kaijia, born August 1918, died November 2018: Deceased physicist NA Cheng is one of the pioneers of China's nuclear weapons development and one of the co-founders of the nation's nuclear test system. He had participated in and led a number of nuclear tests, including the first atomic and hydrogen bomb test and the flight test of atomic bomb on ballistic missile, making remarkable contributions to establishing the nuclear test system with Chinese characteristics.

Shen Liangliang

Staff Sergeant Shen Liangliang, born August 1987, died June 2016: Deceased SSgt Shen was assigned to the 4thChinese peacekeeping contingent to Mali in May 2016. During an unexpected terrorist attack when performing his duties, Shen resolutely led his team to shoot at the target and pushed a fellow soldier away when the car bomb exploded, saving his peer’s life at the cost of his own. SSgt Shen was later honored as a martyr and awarded first-class merit citation.

Mai Xiande

Mai Xiande, born December 1945: In August 1965, Mai fought vigorously for three consecutive hours despite severe head injuries and bleeding, and, with amazing volition and exceptional expertise, found the thumb-size loose screw among big machines and ensured the machine’s normal operation and the vessel’s survival.

Zhang Chao

Lieutenant Commander Zhang Chao, born August 1986, died April 2016: Being a senior pilot, when he ran into sudden air danger during a mission in April 2016, he dealt with it decisively, doing his best to keep control of his aircraft. He was forced to parachute and, unfortunately, died at the age of 29.

Winners of the national honorary title of “people's role model”

Wang Jicai

Wang Jicai, born April 1960, died July 2018: Wang started guarding on Kaishan Island in 1986 with his wife. In the next 32 years, the couple guarded the island resolutely in spite of countless difficulties, repaired barracks and built sentry post with their own hands, patrolled the island, maintained navigation marks and wrote logs every day, and fought against smugglers and stowaways, dedicating their most beautiful years to national defense and coast defense.

Zhu Yanfu

Zhu Yanfu, born July 1933: Zhu joined the army in 1947 and took part in hundreds of battles. He was injured ten times and lost his left eye and part of the limbs in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, being awarded combat honors three times. After he left the army, Mr. Zhu spent his pension on building libraries and operating night schools to help farmers to be educated. He led the villagers to develop local economy, turning a poor and backward village into an affluent one with lush mountains and lucid waters. Besides these works, Zhu also completed two full-length autobiographical novels in seven years.