US should stop posing as a "savior"

By Liu Chen

On September 25, Eastern Time, the US Congressional committees, namely, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, approved the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 proposed by some congressmen despite Chinese strong opposition. Such blatant interference in China’s Hong Kong affairs reflects some American politicians’ arrogant “savior” attitude, reveals their vicious intention of interfering in China’s internal affairs, and exposes their stark double standards for human rights.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and Hong Kong’s future and destiny should be and can only be held in the hands of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. No foreign country has the right to interfere. Some American congressmen, under the excuse of “democracy and human rights”, crack themselves up as “arbitrators”, try to meddle in Hong Kong affairs through “legislation”, make wanton remarks about them and even threaten to impose “punishment”. Such “long-arm jurisdiction” characterized by strong ideological prejudice and major-country superiority is untenable either legally, emotionally or logically.

The approval of the so-called Human Rights and Democracy Act is one of the recent negative steps taken by some American politicians regarding Hong Kong. They called the violent protests in Hong Kong “a beautiful scene”; they chose to turn a blind eye to and keep silent about the constant violent activities by a handful of radicals that seriously damaged Hong Kong’s social order; and they smeared, disparaged and intimidated the just actions taken by the Hong Kong SAR government and police to defend the rule of law and order.

In fact, what certain American politicians said and did has exactly exposed their double standards for human rights. They dressed up the violent and illegal protests in Hong Kong as fighting for human rights, but slandered Hong Kong police’s restrained and civilized enforcement as excessive use of violence. The Americans have a shitty track record of human rights violations regarding racism and gun violence, but sanctimoniously point fingers at other countries’ human rights situation. Some American politicians frequently accuse other countries of interfering in America’s internal affairs, while they themselves blatantly collude with foreign radical separatists and unscrupulously interfere in others’ internal affairs.

They are so unbridled in their words and deeds that they seem determined to implement double standards to the end. It’s easy to see that these people interfere in Hong Kong affairs not because they truly care about the Hong Kong people, but for their ulterior motives.

For a long time some Americans have tried to make an issue of its relations with China, and secretly they have played tricks to lay barriers on China’s way of development. Washington defines Beijing as a “strategic rival” and imposes pressure on it in a wide range of areas, including trade, technology and Taiwan affairs, sparing no effort in containing its rise. Nowadays it begins to play the “Hong Kong card” and is very active in making waves in the SAR.

However, no matter how these politicians try to mess up Hong Kong and call white black on Hong Kong affairs, their intention of confusing right and wrong will never succeed. Since Hong Kong returned to the People’s Republic of China, “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy have been earnestly and efficiently implemented, and Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedentedly extensive democratic rights and freedom according to law. This is a fact acknowledged by everyone unbiased. The ignominious plot of American politicians to play havoc in Hong Kong and undermine its prosperity and stability is vehemently opposed by all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.

No matter how hard some of these Americans jump up and down and put on a show, their attempt to wreck Hong Kong and curb China will come to nothing. We advise the American side to immediately stop pushing the so-called Hong Kong bill and interfering in China’s internal affairs. China’s Hong Kong doesn’t need a hypocritical “savior”!