Exhibition showcases China's int'l military co-op achievements

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition has opened in Beijing to showcase China's achievements on international military cooperation during the past 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949.

The exhibition, consisting of three sections, displays the history, major contributions and experiences of PRC's international military cooperation in chronological order with over 400 pictures and more than 200 objects such as literature and documents, highlighting the parts since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said at the opening ceremony that China's international military cooperation has traversed an extraordinary path from being non-existent and weak to being strong and powerful, offering valuable experience and inspiration.

Organized by the office for international military cooperation under the Central Military Commission, the exhibition will last until late October.