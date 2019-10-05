Ambassador: Display of China's strength not a threatening message

Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said Beijing would continue to follow the path of peaceful development after a massive military parade in Beijing marking the PRC's founding anniversary, dismissing allegations of so-called China threats.

Marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the country showcased its military might and development achievements in the National Day parade on October 1, showing the world some of its "state-of-the-art" weaponry including the DF-17 conventional missiles, DF-100 cruise missiles, and DF-41 intercontinental strategic nuclear missile.

Sitting in the "Sky News Night" program on Tuesday, Liu said the world doesn't need to feel threatened at all.

Liu said: "China will continue to follow the path of peaceful development, and we would like to share the opportunities of China's development with the rest of the world."

When asked what China wants for the next 70 years, Liu said: "China has no intention to dominate the world." He said China's priority is to consolidate its achievements and to resolve domestic challenges, not to make other countries and their people suffer the invasion and aggression as Chinese people did in the early 20th century.

Speaking of the ongoing chaos in Hong Kong, Liu said the central government is not to crackdown on protests in the city. Hong Kong has seen months of violence. Such acts have severely challenged the bottom line of "One Country, Two Systems" and the rule of law, the ambassador said.

On Tuesday, protesters participated in "unlawful" assemblies and committed highly violent acts in Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, Wong Tai Sin, Sham Shui Po, Tuen Mun and Tsuen Wan, blocking carriageways, randomly committing arson, destructing public utilities, and brutally attacking innocent citizens and police officers, according to Hong Kong police.

A shot fired and hit one of the rioters when they were attacking several fallen policemen with rocks, poles, and bricks, a video clip showed.

Hong Kong police replayed a video footage showing the actual situation at the scene, and said the police officer's act was a "self-defense", to protect himself and his colleagues.

When was asked about the shooting incident, Liu defended the policeman's movement, saying the rioter being shot was using an iron club attacking the policeman.

Liu said the central government hopes the situation could calm down and Hong Kong could remain long-term prosperity.