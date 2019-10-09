Chinese armed police force enables new vehicle license plates

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (ChinaMil) -- Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force renewed its vehicle license system recently. The new vehicle license plates have officially come into use since October 1st, 2019, with the existing old license plates being in valid until October 31st, 2019.

As for the appearance and size of the vehicle license plate, the new one is consistent with current vehicle license plate of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The vehicle registration license and driving license are also the same as those of current military vehicle license system of the PLA.

In the use of the new vehicle license plates, the application, production, verification and issuance shall be made strictly under relative military rules and regulations, and in accordance with the force establishment for strict control and supervision.