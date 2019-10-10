Make friends, not war - Military Pentathlon

In our first episode, the CGTN crew went to southwest China's Kunming, to meet the August 1st Military Pentathlon Team. We were granted direct access to the soldier-athletes' routine training, and grueling preparations for the October Military World Games in Wuhan.

Lu Pinpin (R) talks with her coach Li Chunmei, all members of the Chinese team at the 7th Military World Games to be held in Wuhan, central China. /Photo provided by Lu Pinpin

The toughest competition

"The military pentathlon to me is a project that constantly challenges my limits. This project is very tiring and cruel. It's harder than I expected," says athlete Lu Pinpin.

The Wuhan Games will be the first Military World Games for the 23-year-old. Lu says army life and harsh training have transformed her. Her personal goal at the Games is to show the level she should have now.

The military pentathlon is considered the toughest competition. It requires mastery of a range of skills for five events, which exemplifies the basic elements of actual combat situations. They include shooting, an obstacle run, obstacle swimming, throwing, and cross-country running.

Coach Zhaomin (R) of Team China directs athletes after a shooting practice for the 7th Military World Games to be held in Wuhan, central China. /CGTN Photo

Honor always comes first

"We keep winning in mind with a mind-set rejecting defeat. This sense of honor has always supported me. When you actually go to the Games venue, at that moment, you feel more like a real soldier," said Chinese athlete Pan Yucheng.

The 28-year-old is one of the most senior members of the team. Pan has won four world titles in the obstacle run. He says military athletes are soldiers first. And that means, honor always comes first. His goal is to battle for the country.

The Chinese military pentathletes have a brilliant record. Both the men's and women's teams have each won over a dozen world titles.