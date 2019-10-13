Any attempt to split China will end in vain -- Xi

KATHMANDU, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Sunday that anyone attempting to split China will be crushed and any external force backing such attempts will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming.

Xi made the remarks in talks with Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who said his country firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands firm in upholding the one-China policy.

Nepal, added Oli, will never allow any force to use its territory for separatist activities against China.

Xi stressed that his country appreciates Nepal for its firm adherence to the one-China policy and its staunch support for China on issues concerning China's core interests.

Calling Nepal and China true friends and partners, Oli said the two countries have always respected each other, supported each other and never interfered in the internal affairs of the other, adding that their traditional friendship is unbreakable.

No matter how external circumstances change, Nepal's friendly policy toward China as well as the development of their friendly relations will remain unchanged, Oli said.