32 nations to compete in equine events at Military World Games

WUHAN, China, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- 114 horses are ready for the equestrian and modern pentathlon events of the 7th Military World Games here in Wuhan later this month.

56 athletes from 21 countries including Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Spain will participate in the equestrian event from October 19 to 21, according to Xia Yunjian, head of Wuhan College's sports and equine department, where the Games' two equine events will be staged.

Additionally, 155 athletes from 20 countries, including Germany and Austria, will compete in the modern pentathlon, scheduled from October 22 to 26.