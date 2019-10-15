Top military officials of N. Korea, China highlight bilateral ties

Source: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Top military officials of North Korea and China have reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations, saying defending them is a "noble duty" of their armies, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.

Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's army, met with Miao Hua, director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, in Pyongyang on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

During the meeting, Kim emphasized that defending their friendly ties is a "noble duty" of the armies of the two countries. Hua said their relations "sealed in blood are the valuable wealth common to the peoples of the two countries."

Hua's trip to Pyongyang followed Kim's visit to Beijing in August when he met top Chinese military officials and senior party members to discuss cooperation.

North Korea and China have boasted of their strong relations as they mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held five summits since March last year. Xi visited Pyongyang in June, marking the first trip by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.

