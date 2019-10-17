109 delegations to participate in 7th Military World Games

WUHAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries will participate in the 7th Military World Games, which will kick off here on Friday, president of the Games' Executive Commission Yang Jian said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to Major General Yang, top military players around the world will compete in a record-high 329 events across 27 sports in the 10-day event. Among all the athletes, 67 have won world championships, 118 are listed in the top eight in Rio Olympic Games and 43 are defending champions in the five military sports.

This edition marks the first time that the Games have been staged outside the military barracks and the first time all the events are held in one city.

"After two years of preparations, all the preparatory work has been completed. Everything is ready for the official unveiling of the Games," Wuhan city mayor Zhou Xianwang said.

The Games will also write another record with over 50 defense ministers, military generals and military officers to attend the opening ceremony on Friday. The 5G+8K and 5G+VR information spreading and television relaying technique will also be used for the first time.

"We will do our best to make the 7th Military World Games a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent international military sport event," Yang said.

First held in 1995, the Military World Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event organized by the International Military Sports Council.