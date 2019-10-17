Mongolian delegation arrives in Wuhan by high-speed train for Military World Games

WUHAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Mongolian delegation consisting of 108 members arrived in Wuhan for the 7th Military World Games on Wednesday by high-speed rail, becoming the first team to arrive at the Games by train.

The Mongolian contingent's flight arrived at the Capital International Airport in Beijing on Wednesday morning before they transferred to a five-hour train to cover the 1150 kilometers within China from Beijing to Wuhan, capital city of Hubei province.

China's high-speed railway impressed the Mongolians. "It's a great experience to travel on the high-speed train," said Col Gankhuyag, an official from the delegation. "We can see the villages, cities, houses, all kinds of buildings along the railway, we can feel the development and progress of China. In addition, the train goes quickly, and the spacious carriage is comfortable."

A total of 9,308 top military players from 109 countries will compete in a record-high 329 events across 27 sports in the 10-day event.