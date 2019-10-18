Wuhan Military Games athletes' village showcases notable features

WUHAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Competitors at the 7th Military World Games, which opens on Friday, have now settled into the athletes' village in the host city of Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei province.

Notable features in the living quarters include the spacious canteen, which can cater for 4,500 diners at the same time and is open 19 hours a day, offering a daily choice of 100 dishes of various cuisines.

The doors in the village are purposely designed to be 15 centimeters taller than average, in order to better accomodate lofty basketball and volleyball players, and the athletes' beds also come with movable stools for extension, to meet the requirements of taller occupants.

A total of 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries will compete in a record-high 329 events across 27 sports in the ten-day event, which will conclude on October 27.