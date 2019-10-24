China run-away leader halfway into Military World Games

WUHAN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China grabbed 73 gold medals out of 179 on offer to be the run-away leader on the medal table halfway into the 7th Military World Games, which has wrapped up the Day 5 competitions here on Wednesday.

Russia is firmly standing in the second place with 36 golds and a total of 109 medals, followed by Brazil, which has 14 golds and 55 medals in all.

The host country wrapped up five golds from the last day of swimming competitions, pocketing a total of 27 golds, 14 silvers and eight bronzes from the sport.

China cruised to four victories in the military pentathlon with Pan Yucheng and Lu Pinpin winning in men's and women's individuals as well as the team events.

"I broke the record both individually and as a team member today. Today is my 23rd birthday. It's the best gift ever," Lu said.

Xing Yaping collected three more golds from parachuting on Wednesday in women's individual accuracy, junior individual accuracy and junior individual overall, having obtained a total of five gold medals already, and still has the chance to take another two should China triumphed in the team accuracy and team overall events.

As a traditional badminton powerhouse, China took the first title of the sport in style with four straight wins in the round-robin men's team event after beating South Korea 5-0. Thailand took the silver while South Korea had the bronze.

China also saw its natioanl flag raised on home soil after team victory in men's archery, men's 25m center fire piston. As world No. 2 of table tennis, Fan Zhendong paired with Mu Zi to defeat their Chinese compatriots Zhou Yu and Sun Mingyang in mixed doubles final to nail his second gold at the Games.

Elsewhere, Michal Rozmys of Poland and Nataliia Pryshchepa of Ukraine were crowned in men's and women's 800m in 1:49.00 and 2:05.14.

2015 world champion Sergei Shubenkov of Russia finished first in men's 110m hurdles in 13.40, 0.13 seconds faster than China's 19-year-old Zeng Jiahang. Yaqoub Alyouha became the first Kuwaiti to have a podium finish here, standing third with the time of 13.60.

"I thought it was going to be a tough competition and so it was. You never can be relaxed while racing against young Chinese in China, anything could have happened. I'm glad to have the competition with him (Zeng) and I hope a long career awaits him," Shubenkov said, adding that he will return to China for Diamond League next year.

Firfirica Alin won Romania's first gold with ease in men's discus throw with a distance of 63.88 meters. Russian pair Aleksei Khudiakov and Viktor Butenko followed up in second and third with 61.64m and 59.65m respectively.

"I have to go back to my country and practice for next season, [for the] Olympic Games and I hope to take home a medal there," Alin said.

Egypt also saw its first gold at the tournament thanks to Mohamed Ibrahim's win in wrestling Greco-Roman men's 67kg category. In taekwondo, Firas Katoussi of Tunisia and Ruslan Zhaparov of Kazakhstan won each of their countries first gold medal here as Katoussi finished top in men's -74kg and Zhaparov snatched men's +87kg glory.

The Brazilians extended their domiance in golf, after winning the women's individual and team golds on Tuesday, as Rodrigo Lee snatched a double from the men's individual with an 18-under 270 and also the men's team, in which he contributed a lot to win.