Military World Games gives miltary personnel opportunities for family reunions

WUHAN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, central China, has made family reunions come true for military personnel who have been busy with their intensive training.

Many parents of athletes from home and abroad have visited Wuhan to meet their children and cheer for them.

Danish athlete Sara Hjalager reunited with her parents in Wuhan and backed by the support of her family, finished fifth in the military pentathlon competition as the best performing foreign athlete here. Hjalager also helped the Danish team to win the silver in the women's team event on Wednesday.

Her parents always were there cheering for her when Hjalager was competing, and have also taken time to enjoy the local culture here in Wuhan. In Hjalager's dad's backpack, there is a map of Wuhan and a large stash of Danish national flags. "We arrived at Wuhan on Oct. 18 and we want to see the place where Sara will compete," said the father on Wednesday. "Wuhan is amazing and the food here is tasty and spicy."

Many Chinese parents also took the chance to meet their children during the Games. In the women's 200m freestyle final, 17-year-old Chinese swimmer Yang Junxuan won the gold medal on Oct. 20. At the award ceremony, an excited lady stood out among the spectators. She's Yang's mother, who came to Wuhan from Shandong province to cheer for her daughter.

"I can not see my daughter very often, so I want to take the chance to be her company for a couple of days here," she said. "And it's a bonus to see my daughter win the championship. I'm so proud of her."