Missions completed, 32nd Chinese naval escort taskforce returns home

By Li Hao and Fang Sihang

ZHOUSHAN, Nov. 1 (ChinaMil) -- The 32nd Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided missile destroyer Xi'an (Hull 153), the missile frigate Anyang (Hull 599) and the comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 966) attached to the PLA Navy returned to its homeport in Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province on the morning of October 29. The fleet successfully completed the escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somali during the past 209 days with a voyage of more than 110,000 nautical miles. The Navy of the PLA's Eastern Theater Command held a welcome ceremony at the port.

On April 4, the fleet set sail for escort and visit missions from Zhoushan. During the whole mission period, the fleet provided whole-course escort for 42 Chinese and international ships and short-distance escort for 124 ships, ensuring the safety of the escorted vessels and the taskforces themselves.

During the mission, the guided missile destroyer Xi'an participated in the China-France military exchanges and the Russian Navy Day festival celebrations. After transferring mission with the 33rd escort taskforce on September 15, the taskforce paid a friendly visit to Mozambique and Malaysia, which has promoted mutual trust and cooperation.

During the voyage, the taskforce actively carried out basic training exercises, escort training exercises, real combat training in the open sea, as well as specific subjects training, which improved their capability of carrying out diversified tasks.