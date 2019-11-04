Over 1,000 guns used for Military World Games leave China without error

WUHAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,000 guns used in the shooting events at the 2019 Military World Games have left the host city of Wuhan safely under strict management, the public security bureau of Wuhan said.

61 foreign delegations brought the guns, along with hundreds of thousands of bullets, into China where they particiated in the international multi-sports event for soldiers from Oct. 18 to 27.

During the Games, the guns and bullets were placed in designated depots, with guards watching closely all the time. The guns were tagged with QR codes, making it easy to access and identify.

Local police said "no loss, no errors and no accidents" involving the guns and bullets happened during and after the Games, thanks to joint efforts by public security, customs, immigration and civil aviation authorities.