Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh chief of army staff

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (R) meets with Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff Aziz Ahmed (L) in Beijing on Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday met with Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff Aziz Ahmed in Beijing.

Wei said the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation has been constantly consolidated and developed, thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries.

China is ready to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, strengthen strategic communication, expand cooperation in personnel training, equipment and technology, disaster relief, peacekeeping and other fields, pushing for new development of relations between the two countries and their armed forces, Wei noted.

Aziz said that Bangladesh thanked China for its long-term selfless assistance to the country and its armed forces and would like to deepen the friendship between the two countries and militaries.