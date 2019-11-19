6th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus wraps up in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 6th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus wrapped up here Monday. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wei said that the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping provided new ideas for exploring a path of security featuring wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

He urged all countries involved to boost mutual trust, take multi-faceted measures, enhance dialogue and consultation, focus on cooperation and common prosperity so as to achieve common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Wei noted that the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century. In face of various security threats and challenges, China is willing to make joint efforts with related countries to push forward mechanism building of the ADMM-Plus meeting, deepen pragmatic cooperation, speed up personnel exchanges, work to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and maintain security, stability and lasting peace for the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting issued a joint statement on advancing partnership for sustainable security.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Chinese defense minister met separately with defense ministers of the United States, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia on issues of common concern.