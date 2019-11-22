Chinese defense minister meets Russian guest

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (R) meets with Vladimir Kulishov (L), first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service and director of the Border Service, in Beijing on Nov. 21, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Fu Yu)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with Vladimir Kulishov, Russia's first deputy director of the Federal Security Service and director of the Border Service, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wei said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Russia in the new era has developed at a high level and the military exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have been continuously promoted.

In recent years, the border defense departments of the two countries have worked closely and conducted fruitful cooperation in jointly safeguarding security and stability in the border areas, Wei said.

Wei hoped that the two sides will continue to maintain close communication and coordination, improve cooperation mechanisms and innovate ways of cooperation, jointly cope with border security threats and challenges, so as to ensure tranquility in the border areas between the two countries and create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral relations.

Kulishov said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago, the strategic cooperation between Russia and China has been continuously deepened. He stated that Russia stands ready to work with China to further strengthen communication and cooperation in such areas as exchange of visits between delegations, information exchange and border control so as to achieve greater progress in border defense cooperation between the two countries.