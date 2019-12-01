Xi stresses modernization of China's emergency management system, capability

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored efforts to further modernize the system and capability of China's emergency management by giving full play to the system's features and advantages.

Xi made the remarks on Friday while presiding over a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on building the system and capability of China's emergency management.

China is one of the countries suffering from the world's most serious natural disasters, and faces an increasing number of factors endangering public safety, said Xi, noting that strengthening emergency management is not only an urgent task but also a long-term one.

The country should improve mechanisms for preventing and defusing risks, enhance risk assessment, monitoring and early warning, and strengthen emergency plan management, precise administration and law-based management, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the establishment of emergency rescue teams must be strengthened, with further enhancement in professional skills of the force and air rescue capability.

Xi also called for strengthening technological support for emergency management equipment to optimize and integrate various sci-tech resources and promote independent technological innovation.

Party committees and governments at all levels should take responsibility and devote themselves to their duties, as well as establish and improve the investigation and assessment system for major natural disasters and accidents, he noted.