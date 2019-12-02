Chinese peacekeepers to Darfur pass UN assessment with high scores

By Zhang Yandong and HaoZhaojian

AL-FASHIR,Sudan, November 29 (ChinaMil) -- China’s third peacekeeping helicopter unit to Darfur, Sudan, passed its first military capacity assessment conducted by the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on November 29th, local time, with high scores at one try.

The five-member assessment group from the UNAMID Command and other related departments inspected and assessed the unit’s capacities to implement operations in eight aspects, including environment evaluation, military readiness training, behavior and discipline, personnel health and benefits, etc.

According to Ahmad Mohammed, head of the assessment group, the Chinese peacekeeping unit shows admirable capacity in air transport, and the “superb flight skills, professionalism and dedication of its pilots are worth learning.”