Indian and Chinese troops to conduct joint military exercise in Umroi

GUWAHATI: Indian and Chinese troops will conduct a 14-day-long joint military exercise at Umroi, Meghalaya, beginning December 7 with focus on counter terrorism. 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' will be the 8th such drill between the two nations.

The drill will see participation of 130 soldiers from both sides, with the Chinese contingent coming from the Tibet Military command. The exercise is planned at the company level with respective battalion headquarters controlling the training.

“The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct of counter terrorist operation in semi-urban terrain,” the army said. “The exercise schedule is focused upon training on various lectures and drills associated with counter terrorist handling and firing with each other’s weapons, battle obstacles course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in counter terrorist environment.”