Thailand Army receives first batch of China-made VN-1 wheeled armored vehicles



The picture shows a China-made VN-1 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), a model that already equips the Royal Thai Army (Picture source: NORINCO)

CHONBURI, Thailand, December 5(ChinaMil) – The Royal Thai Army (RTA) received the first batch of China-made VN-1 wheeled armored vehicles and supporting armored rescue vehicles at the port of Chonburi, Thailand from December 3rd to 5th, 2019.

The RTA had ordered in 2017 totally 38 VN-1 wheeled infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and supporting VS27 armored rescue vehicles (ARV) manufactured by the China North Industries Corp (NORINCO), as well as another 41 such vehicles in 2019. This time, the RTA received the first batch of 38 VN-1 armored vehicles from China, with the remaining orders due in the next two years.

Impressed by China’s high efficiency and rapid delivery, the RTA may purchase more VN-1 series to facilitate the implementation of the Development Plan for the Royal Thai Army for 2017-2021.

In addition to the wheeled armored vehicles, 10 China-made VT-4 tanks and a tank repair vehicle were also delivered to the RTA on Tuesday. It is said that the RTA had officially applied to its Cabinet in January of 2019 for a 2.3 billion Baht (equivalent to $72.5 million) order for 14 China-made VT-4 main battle tanks (MBTs). All the 38 tanks previously ordered in 2016 and 2017 had been fully delivered to the RTA in 2017.