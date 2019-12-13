China Coast Guard emergency hotline ensures safety at sea

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard Thursday said its emergency hotline has been operated smoothly since the service was launched in July.

It has received 22,654 emergency calls and handled 2,755 cases, involving smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal sand mining and other violations at sea.

The service, operating around the clock, is set at 12 stations across China, allowing up to 37 emergency calls to be connected at the same time.

People can dial 95110 for the service while those at sea, in overseas areas and places beyond the Chinese telecommunication network can call 010-68995110.