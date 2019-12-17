Chinese defense minister meets Indonesian counterpart

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Monday met with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto in Beijing.

China and Indonesia are important neighbors to each other with a wide range of common interests and broad prospects for cooperation, said Wei.

The Chinese military is willing to join hands with the Indonesian military in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, improving high-level exchanges, deepening strategic mutual trust, enhancing multilateral coordination and strengthening exchanges and cooperation in areas including joint drills and personnel training, so as to contribute to regional peace and stability, according to Wei.

Prabowo said that Indonesia has attached great importance to developing its relations with China, and is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various areas including defense and security to keep advancing the relations between the two countries and militaries.