Senior CPC official stresses promoting spirit of Gutian Meeting

FUZHOU -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called for promoting the spirit of the Gutian Meeting held 90 years ago, as well as the implementation of the spirit of the Gutian military political work meeting five years ago.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Saturday at a meeting marking the 90th anniversary of the landmark Gutian Meeting in Longyan, East China's Fujian province.

The Gutian Meeting explored a glorious path of building the Party with ideological work and enhancing the political loyalty of the armed forces, ushering the people's military onto a booming historical journey, while the Gutian military political work meeting laid out the general plan of improving the political loyalty of the military in the new era, said Huang.

Sharing similar spirits and purposes, the two meetings are both milestones in the history of Party and military building, he said.

Huang stressed continuous efforts to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership and firmly uphold the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

He also called for promoting the revolutionary spirit and advancing the great social reform through self-reform.

The meeting was presided over by Miao Hua, a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and director of the Political Work Department of the CMC.

Around 1,200 people, including officials of the CPC Central Committee, local officials of Fujian, veterans, family members of veterans and martyrs, and others, attended the commemoration.