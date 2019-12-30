NDU hosts symposium on future smart warfare

By Pang Hongliang and XuZhidong

BEIJING, Dec. 30 -- The first symposium on smart warfare was recently held at the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Over 130 representatives attended the symposium.

The symposium was hosted by the College of National Security of the NDU. The symposium discussed the evolution of war patterns, looked ahead to the theory of future smart warfare, and explored strategies to deal with challenges brought by smart military.

Experts conducted in-depth exchanges on issues such as the predicted features of smart warfare, the mechanism of winning smart warfare, and the ethical risks of smart warfare during the symposium.

Attendants believed that it is necessary to strengthen the understanding of smart warfare and conduct further research and exploration on it.

As an important academic platform for studying smart warfare, the symposium also evaluated the outstanding scientific research achievements in this field.