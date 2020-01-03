Post-2000 recruits train in frigid winter

Recruits are walking on a snowy plateau. [Photo by Hou Chonghui for chinadaily.com.cn]

Thousands of new recruits received training on a snowy plateau in Northwest China's Gansu province.

In the early morning of Dec 22, a rushed sound of an emergency muster broke the tranquility at the third regiment camp for recruits of the Armed Police Force's Gansu Provincial Corps on an altitude of over 3,000 meters above sea level.

More than 2,000 new conscripts, mostly born after the year 2000, quickly assembled after hearing orders, and field training started under the extreme cold of -23 C.

The training covers tactics, commands and coordination practice, including basic tactical movements, formation changes and armed assaults.

Recruits are training in the cold winter. [Photo by Hou Chonghui for chinadaily.com.cn]