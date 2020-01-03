Post-2000 recruits train in frigid winter

Thousands of new recruits received training on a snowy plateau in Northwest China's Gansu province.
In the early morning of Dec 22, a rushed sound of an emergency muster broke the tranquility at the third regiment camp for recruits of the Armed Police Force's Gansu Provincial Corps on an altitude of over 3,000 meters above sea level.
More than 2,000 new conscripts, mostly born after the year 2000, quickly assembled after hearing orders, and field training started under the extreme cold of -23 C.
The training covers tactics, commands and coordination practice, including basic tactical movements, formation changes and armed assaults.
Most of these young recruits born in the 2000s are from provinces like Sichuan in Southwest China and Hebei in the north, and have hardly experienced extreme weather.
Comprehensive field training in such a harsh environment aims to increase these recruits' perseverance, and improve their cold resistance ability and comprehensive combat level.
"The training will effectively keep up the spirit of all recruits," said He Youxin, leader of the supervision team for the training, adding that activities like field broadcasting, and helping citizens solve problems in life, are also organized in the training.