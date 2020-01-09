Xi calls for unremitting self-reform efforts

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on Wednesday for unremitting efforts to deepen self-reform of the Party to enable the whole Party to remain true to its original aspiration and keep its mission firmly in mind.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting summarizing an education campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission".

For the Party to always win the support of the people and fight for the eternal well-being of the Chinese nation, it is important to resolutely remove whatever undermines the Party's purity and advanced nature, and rid the Party of any tumor on its body, Xi said.

He highlighted the importance of preventing all dangers that go against the Party's original aspiration and missions and rock its foundations.

The whole Party must use the thematic education campaign as a new starting point and continuously deepen its self-reform so that it always remains true to its original aspiration and keeps its mission firmly in mind, he said.

The thematic campaign, which was launched throughout the Party in June, has achieved its desired purpose and attained major results, he noted.

The campaign was a vivid chapter for the Party to deepen its self-reform and ensure strict Party governance in the new era, and it has helped the Party to become more unified in its thoughts, politics and actions, he said, adding that it has prioritized efforts to oppose the practices of formalism and bureaucratism, and enabled officials at the primary level to devote more efforts to fulfilling their duties.

Going forward, Xi said, remaining true to the Party's original aspiration and keeping its mission firmly in mind must be a continuous subject in the Party building process and a lifelong pursuit for all Party members.

Party organizations at various levels and all members must be guided to keep examining themselves, remaining true to their original aspiration and shouldering their missions, he said.

He underlined the significance of pushing forward the Party's self-reform, with courage to face problems head on.

The whole Party must maintain revolutionary ideals and a vigorous fighting spirit to improve its conduct, enforce discipline and fight corruption, he said, adding that unrelenting efforts must be made to strengthen the Party's ability to purify, improve and reform itself and to make itself even stronger.

It is important to give play to this fighting spirit and daringly assume responsibilities so that the whole Party can always stay alert and devote itself to a great struggle in the new historic conditions, he said.

He encouraged Party officials to bolster their talents in the face of challenges, cope with major challenges, prevent major risks, overcome major obstructions and solve major conflicts.

Xi also called for measures to refine and develop a mechanism inside the Party to enable a long-term mechanism for the thematic campaign, saying that Party and State bodies and officials must take the lead in remaining true to their original aspiration and keeping their missions firmly in mind.