Xi signs order for issuing trial regulation on military supervision work

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2020-01-20 11:49:12

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order for releasing the trial regulation on military supervision work.

The regulation will take effect on Feb. 1, 2020, according to a statement released on Monday.

The regulation was introduced to establish an authoritative and efficient military supervision system with complete coverage under a unified command.

It is of great significance to further strengthening supervision over the exercise of power and advancing the anti-graft campaign in the military, the statement said.

The 62-article regulation has specified works including the setup of supervisory commissions, their main duties and the supervision on the commissions and inspectors.

