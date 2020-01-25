1,230 medical workers to assist Wuhan amid coronavirus epidemic





Military medical personnel arrive in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, to fight the novel coronavirus pneumonia, Jan 24, 2020. [Photo by Huang Shifeng/chinadaily.com.cn]



The National Health Commission has set up six medical teams with a total of 1,230 personnel to assist in the response to the novel coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province on Saturday.

Three medical teams from Shanghai, South China's Guangdong and the People's Liberation Army have arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Six reserve medical teams are on standby. Experts in critical care medicine also have been appointed to strengthen clinical guidance for the treatment of patients.

To ensure the timely treatment of suspected and confirmed cases, Wuhan, on the basis of two designated hospitals and 61 fever clinics in the epidemic's early stage, commandeered 24 local general hospitals in three batches and temporarily transformed them into hospitals for admission of fever patients, according to the requirements of infectious disease prevention and treatment institutions, as of Saturday.

There are now more than 4,000 beds with another 6,000 to be available by the end of the month. The city would promptly commandeer a fourth batch of hospitals depending on how the situation develops.

According to the National Health Commission, deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to 41 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday at midnight, with 1,287 confirmed cases.

The commission also strengthened the nationwide work plan, revised and issued diagnosis and treatment, prevention and control plans for cases. It also improved the daily report system and the system for monitoring pneumonia with unknown causes and triage of preclinical examination for fever. Governments at all levels have published the list of designated medical institutions for fever clinics and pneumonia diagnosis and treatment.