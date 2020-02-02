China's military will send 1,400 medics to Huoshenshan hospital

Huoshenshan Hospital takes shape in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Jan 30, 2020. [Photo/for China Daily]

Approved by President Xi Jinping, China's military will dispatch 1,400 medical workers to the newly-built Huoshenshan hospital specialized in treating novel coronavirus patients in Wuhan.

Huoshenshan has been formally delivered to military medics after eight days of speedy construction.

A staff member tests the remote diagnosis system, the first such system at the Huoshenshan hospital, in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei province, Jan 31, 2020. [Photo/Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]