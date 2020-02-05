Newly-built hospital in Wuhan accepts patients infected with coronavirus



Medical workers help the first batch of patients infected with the novel coronavirus move into their isolation wards at Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2020. A newly-built hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, began accepting patients infected with the virus on Tuesday. The first batch of patients are being transferred to Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital, which was delivered on Sunday after a 10-day construction. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The hospital is one of the two makeshift hospitals dedicated to treating patients infected with the virus.

"We made all-out efforts in preparing for patient treatment, medical materials and prevention measures," said Zhang Sibing, head of the hospital, adding that the hospital has a set of strict procedures covering patient admission, diagnosis and treatment.

All the medics working at Huoshenshan Hospital have undergone training and qualification assessments.

In addition, the hospital has deployed more than 10 infectious disease, respiratory and intensive care experts to provide guidance on the handling of complex cases.

Wuhan also plans to convert three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition center, into temporary hospitals to receive patients infected with the virus, the headquarters for the epidemic control said late Monday.



