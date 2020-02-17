1,200 military medics arrive in Wuhan to help battle coronavirus

WUHAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,200 medical professionals, which make up the second group of the 2,600 reinforcement medics sent by the armed forces of China, arrived in Wuhan Monday to help contain the virus.

This group of medical personnel is tasked with treating patients in the branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital at the Optics Valley in Wuhan and will start to work immediately after the facility is completed.

China promised to send 2,600 additional medical professionals from the military to assist in curbing the epidemic in Wuhan last week and the first group of 1,400 enlisted men and women arrived on Feb. 13. Upon arrival, they have been treating confirmed patients of the COVID-19 in Taikang Tongji Hospital.

So far, the armed forces have dispatched 4,000 healthcare professionals in three batches to support Wuhan in the fight against the virus outbreak.