China issues regulations on classified military information

BEIJING, Feb. 19 –Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) signed an order to issue the Regulations on Military Information Classification and Handling Standard. The Regulations will go into effect on Mar. 1, 2020.

The regulations provide a comprehensive system for protecting the information related to military that needs to be maintained in confidence. It clarifies the importance of the work, the basic rules and responsibilities for the management system, as well as the main contents including the system of classification, declassification and handling of the military information.

The Regulations have a total of 10 chapters and 61 articles. In responding to the increasing challenges, the Regulations innovatively rebuild the management system of military-related information, put an emphasis on safeguarding the security of information network system, and tighten the management of intelligent electronic devices.

The Regulations will cover works in various fields such as major military activities, news and publicity coverage, military-civilian integration projects, international military cooperation, and deployment of weapons and equipment. Accountability and reporting system has been set up to manage the dissemination of classified military information and breach of relevant disciplines is also concretely refined.