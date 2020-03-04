Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with US defense secretary

By Yin Hang

BEIJING, Mar. 4 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held a phone talk with US Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper on March 3, 2020.

Gen. Wei Fenghe said that the Chinese people are waging an arduous battle to prevent and control the epidemic. By adhering to the concept of a community with shared future for mankind,

China has been timely reporting the epidemic situation, cooperating closely with the World Health Organization (WHO)， actively providing assistance to countries with outbreaks and foreign citizens in China, which has been highly recognized by the international community. At present, the positive trend of epidemic prevention and control is expanding, said Wei.

Gen. Wei Fenghe pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Trump talked over the phone not long ago and reached an important consensus on the development of China-US relations. The Chinese and the US armed forces should conscientiously implement the consensus between the two heads of state, adhere to the general tone of coordination, cooperation, and stability, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation in the spirit of equality and mutual respect, and promote the development of China-US relations along the right track.

Dr. Esper expressed appreciation for the efforts made by China, especially the Chinese armed forces, to prevent and control the epidemic. He expressed his willingness to enhance dialogue and consultation between the two militaries and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas including epidemic prevention and control.