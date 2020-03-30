Xi's expositions on building human community with shared future published in Japanese



SONG CHEN/CHINA DAILY

BEIJING -- A book of Xi Jinping's discourses on promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity has been published in Japanese by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

The Japanese version, translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, contains 85 pieces of expositions on the subject by President Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Japanese version and the previously published English and French versions are of great significance for foreign readers to grasp the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and China's foreign policy.