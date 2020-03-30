Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart

File Photo: Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe meets with his Singaporean counterpart Dr.Ng Eng Hen on May 29, 2019.

By Zhang Xiaoyu

BEIJING, Mar. 30-- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held a phone talk with his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Ng Eng Hen on the morning of March 27, 2020.

Gen. Wei Fenghe introduced China's prevention and control of the COVID-19. He said that under the command and deployment of President Xi Jinping, China has adopted the most comprehensive, stringent and thorough prevention and control measures. The current situations of China's domestic pandemic prevention and control continue to improve, and the accelerated recovery of production and living order continues to strengthen and expand. China thanks Singapore for its support and assistance in China's fight against COVID-19, appreciates Singapore's prevention and control results, and supports’ its efforts as well.

As a responsible major power, China has always upheld the concept of a community of shared future for mankind, made active efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 worldwide, provided support and assistance to all countries, and received universal praise from the international community. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Singapore, share experience, and jointly win the fight against the COVID-19 through mutual help and assistance, said Wei.

Dr. Ng Eng Hen said that China has achieved positive results in response to the COVID-19 under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, and Singapore extends the congratulations to China. Facts have proved that China's prevention and control measures are completely correct. Singapore’s Defense Minister also hopes that China will continue to play an active role in regional epidemic prevention and control cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the exchanges between the two militaries within this year.