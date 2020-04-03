China to launch IoT communications satellites named after Wuhan

WUHAN, April 3 -- China will launch the first two communications satellites for its space-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) project in mid to late April, with one satellite named after its birthplace Wuhan, according to the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

The rocket to send the satellites, Kuaizhou-1A, was developed by the Wuhan-based Sanjiang Group under the CASIC. Despite its proximity to the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the company staff worked hard to ensure the success of the mission.

More than 130 members of the rocket and satellite joint test team have arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, to carry out assembly, test and launch operations for the mission this month.

The two satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, are the first stars of the "Xingyun Engineering" project, which is scheduled to complete the network with 80 low-orbit communications satellites. They were designed and developed by the Xingyun Satellite Co., a subsidiary of Sanjiang Group.

Xingyun-2 01 was named "Wuhan." It will work for a Chinese low-orbit constellation for Internet-of-Things communications and be tested in industries related to marine, forestry and engineering machinery, the company source said.