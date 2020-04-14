Chinese premier stresses joint efforts for early victory against COVID-19 in East Asia

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three countries or 10+3) on COVID-19 via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday emphasized strengthening the awareness of a community with a shared future for humanity to clinch an early victory against COVID-19 in East Asia.

Li made the remarks in Beijing while attending a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three or APT) on COVID-19 via video link.

As COVID-19 is spreading globally, the APT countries are also affected, Li said, noting that the virus is gravely threatening the health, safety and lives of people around the world.

The global economy has come under severe strain, with simultaneous contraction of supply and demand, massive volatility in the financial markets, and plummeting trade and investment, he said.

Li pointed out that as close neighbors, the APT countries have developed a full-fledged industrial chain and a mutually complementary specialization structure.

On emergency response, the APT countries have gained valuable experience of jointly tackling crises and put in place mechanisms for enhancing emergency preparedness, he said.

"The battle against COVID-19 has made us more aware that we are in a community with a shared future," Li said. "We must act with greater synergy and common purpose, and articulate our determination to work together in closer coordination and cooperation and make a collective response to the epidemic."

He called on the APT countries to demonstrate their positive and special role in fighting the epidemic and revitalizing the economy, and to send a message of partnership, solidarity and mutual assistance among East Asian countries to boost confidence in the region and beyond.

"Together, we will work for an early victory against COVID-19 in East Asia," said Li.