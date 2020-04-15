Macao holds online exhibition to mark National Security Education Day

Tourists take photographs at the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao. [Photo/Xinhua]

MACAO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday unveiled an online exhibition to promote the awareness of national security among Macao residents and mark National Security Education Day.

The SAR Government Information Bureau said the exhibition was hosted by Macao SAR government with support from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR.

The bureau added that the photo exhibition, with a theme of "national security, our responsibilities," illustrated the concept of overall national security in a changing and complex international situation, Macao's effort towards economic diversification and safeguarding of public security.

The exhibition also highlighted how the Macao community is standing in unity to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Macao SAR's Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said in a letter to mark China's National Security Education Day that safeguarding national security is the sacred duty and due responsibility of the Macao SAR and the Macao residents.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 has presented the government and Macao residents with a great challenge in maintaining the overall security of the country. The SAR government had quickly set up the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center to cope with the development of the situation and follow the national epidemic prevention policy.

Fu Ziying, the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and Shen Beili, the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR, also wrote letters to mark China's National Security Education Day.

Fu said at a time when the prevention and control of novel coronavirus in China has achieved positive results while the global pandemic continues to spread, it is vital to strengthen the consciousness of implementing the overall national security concept and to coordinate traditional security with non-traditional security in Macao.

He added that Macao has achieved remarkable results in the prevention and control of novel coronavirus, but cannot underestimate the imported risks, and it should maintain the prevention and control measures.

Shen said in order to safeguard national security, we should carry out education on national conditions and patriotism to enhance the sense of national identity and consciousness of Macao people.

The commissioner added that they also attach great importance on protecting Macao people's overseas interests, such as assisting the SAR government in evacuating Macao passengers stranded on the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship, and providing consular protection and services for overseas Macao students.