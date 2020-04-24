UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolution on peacekeepers' safety, security

UNITED NATIONS, March 30 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted Resolution 2518, the first of its kind, vowing to take all-dimensional measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.

"This is the first resolution on the safety and security of peacekeepers and is well-received by the broad membership as a timely fit for the current peacekeeping situation in line with the expectations of the international community," said a press release.

The resolution was sponsored by China and co-sponsored by 43 countries, including Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South Africa, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Vietnam, according to a press release.

It covers such areas as training, health, technology, partnerships, including strengthening training system, improving health security and relief capabilities, requiring peacekeeping missions to strengthen communication with host countries and build mutual trust, improving the level of technology application, strengthening coordination mechanism arrangements, and supporting the African Union and other regional organizations' capacity-building through partnerships.

For 72 years, UN peacekeeping operations have played a significant role in the political settlement of hot-spot issues as an effective means of maintaining international peace and security, according to the press release.

There are currently more than 95,000 peacekeepers on active duty in 13 mission areas. The challenges faced by peacekeeping operations are on the rise, with traditional and non-traditional security factors posing serious threats to the security of peacekeepers.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and a crucial year for the implementation of the "Action for Peace" initiative.

"China is a major contributor and troop contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and a strong supporter and important participant in UN peacekeeping operations," said the press release.

China has promoted the adoption of the resolution on the safety and security of peacekeepers, with the aim of demonstrating its firm support for UN peacekeeping operations, fulfilling its commitment to multilateralism, pushing the international community towards increasing its input in peacekeeping operations and taking practical measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers and improve peacekeeping operations.

The work of the Security Council faces serious practical difficulties posed the COVID-19 pandemic. As the sponsor of the draft resolution and presidency for this month, China has maintained consultations with other council members by telephone, video, mails, among others.