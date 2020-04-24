Xi stresses reaching anti-poverty goals despite COVID-19 impact

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a tea farm in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

-- Xi said the trajectory of the Chinese economy toward more steady growth in the long run has not changed.

-- Xi urged large state-owned enterprises to lead enterprises in both upstream and downstream sectors as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises to fully resume production and work with regular epidemic control measures in place.

XI'AN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic to ensure the country reaches its goals in poverty alleviation and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi called for solid efforts to ensure stable performance in employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and market expectation.

He also stressed better work in safeguarding jobs, livelihood, market entities, food and energy security, the stability of industrial and supply chains, and the smooth running of communities.

Xi encouraged Shaanxi to make big development strides in the new era.

During his inspection from Monday to Thursday, Xi learned about ecological conservation in the Qinling Mountains, poverty alleviation and work resumption, and conducted research on coordinating COVID-19 control with economic and social development as well as poverty alleviation.

At the Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve, Xi said protecting the environment of the Qinling Mountains is of great and far-reaching significance to the long-term prosperity of the Chinese nation as well as the realization of the two centenary goals and the country's sustainable development.

He urged local officials in Shaanxi to learn their lesson the hard way from the illegal construction of villas in the Qinling Mountains, avoid repeating the same mistake and work as guardians of the ecological environment of Qinling.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Leaving the nature reserve, Xi visited the village of Jinmi in Zhashui County to learn about poverty relief.

Xi stressed ensuring sustained and stable income increase for people in poverty.

"Being lifted out of poverty is not an end in itself but the starting point of a new life and a new pursuit," he said.

Xi underscored the importance of ensuring jobs for the poor as the year 2020 is the time for winning the anti-poverty fight.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has a chat with a relocated family in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

In a relocated community in the county of Pingli, Xi went to the home of local resident Wang Xianping and chatted with the family.

Xi said relocation is essential for people in inhospitable areas to achieve strides in development. It is also an important approach to win the fight against poverty.

He stressed the importance of securing employment for relocated people to settle down in their new homes, get rich and not fall back into poverty.

During his stay in Pingli, Xi visited a township hospital and underlined addressing public health weaknesses, strengthening rural and community-level epidemic response capabilities and taking epidemic containment measures on a regular basis. He also visited a primary school and a tea farm there.

On Wednesday, Xi inspected work resumption and economic recovery in the provincial city of Xi'an. While visiting an auto company, he stressed that manufacturing is the lifeblood of the national economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reopening of business in Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Large state-owned enterprises should lead enterprises in both upstream and downstream sectors as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises to fully resume production and work with regular epidemic control measures in place, Xi noted.

In Xi'an, Xi also visited Xi'an Jiaotong University, touring a museum on campus and stressing the importance of patriotism. He also went to a commercial street in the city to learn about the reopening of business.

When hearing reports of the CPC Shaanxi provincial committee and the provincial government on Thursday, Xi said the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has posed challenges to the accomplishment of the established goals and tasks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

The trajectory of the Chinese economy toward more steady growth in the long run has not changed, he said, urging more efforts to accelerate the transformation of economic growth modes and firm up the real economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

Investments in new infrastructures such as 5G, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and industrial internet should be bolstered, while efforts should be strengthened to enhance investments in sectors including transport, water conservancy and energy, and shore up the weak links of rural infrastructure and public services, Xi said.

He urged deeper integration into the Belt and Road cooperation, faster creation of corridors, commercial logistics hubs, and bases for important industries and people-to-people exchanges connecting countries in Central Asia, South Asia and West Asia, and the construction of international trade channels in inland areas featuring efficiency, low cost and good services.

The understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets should be firmly established, Xi noted. Green development should be promoted, while progress has to be made in the battle to keep skies blue, waters clear and land pollution-free, he said.

Noting that people's livelihood constitutes the basis of people's happiness and social harmony, Xi stressed adhering to the people-centered development philosophy and doing more practical work. Targeted measures should be taken to help people shake off poverty, he added.

Party organizations at various levels have demonstrated strong abilities during the major test of fighting the epidemic, Xi said, urging more efforts in full and strict governance over the Party.

Political work must be given top priority, the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism must be fought resolutely, and the institutions for anti-corruption must be strengthened, Xi said.

He also urged strengthened efforts to preserve cultural relics and promote fine traditional Chinese culture.