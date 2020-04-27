China's Mars exploration mission makes new progress

Picture released on Aug 23, 2016 by the lunar probe and space project center of Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence shows the concept portraying what the Mars rover and lander would look like. [Photo/Xinhua]

By Qiu Chenhui

BEIJING, April 27 -- China unveiled the name “Tianwen-1” for its first Mars exploration mission, which means exploring the secrets of the space. It was announced by China National Space Administration (CNSA) in an online ceremony celebrating China's fifth Space Day on April 24.

On the next day, another news came that National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which is undertaking the construction of the ground application system for the Mars exploration mission, has successfully completed the integral hoisting of the reflector for GRAS-4 antenna in Tianjin City. With its main reflector being 70 meters in diameter, the GRAS-4 antenna weighs about 2,700 tons and is equal to the size of nine basketball courts. The technology adopted could greatly improve its efficiency and anti-interference capability, as well as reduce the noise of the system. “It would be the largest single-caliber antenna fully movable in Asia, and a key device for receiving the scientific data sent by the Mars probe,” said Li Chunlai, deputy director of the CAS’s National Astronomical Observatories and deputy chief designer of China's first Mars exploration mission, as well as the commander-in-chief of the ground application system, in an interview on April 26. The construction of the new GRAS-4 antenna has got started since October 2018. At present, the integral hoisting completion means that its main structure is basically done. It is expected that by October 2020, the 70-meter antenna will be fully capable of receiving data in Mars exploration, and be ready to serve China's first Mars exploration mission and subsequent deep space explorations of asteroids, comets and so on. China has scheduled to implement the first Mars exploration mission in July 2020, aiming to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission, so as to conduct comprehensive exploration of Mars, and to make an inspection tour at key areas on Mars’ surface.

“The ultimate goal of China's first independent Mars exploration mission is to serve the sustainable development of the Earth and the human society,” said Li Chunlai.