Chinese defense minister talks to South Korean counterpart over phone

BEIJING, May 13 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held phone talks with the South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking of the pandemic, Wei said Chinese government and people have made arduous efforts in the fight against COVID-19, and Chinese military fought at the frontline of the pandemic prevention and treatment and has made remarkable contributions in the counter-pandemic campaign.

Wei noted China has to-date speeded up and phased in recovering normal economic and social operations, including both production and daily life.

China thinks highly of South Korea's achievements in pandemic prevention and control over such a short span of time and is willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with South Korea in jointly winning the global fight of pandemic prevention and control, Wei said.

The militaries of the two countries should maintain dialogue and communication and propel pragmatic cooperation to concertedly protect peace and stability of the region, Wei added.

Jeong Kyeong-doo in return introduced the status quo of the pandemic prevention and control in South Korea, saying that South Korea speaks highly of the efforts and major achievements made by the Chinese government and military in response to the pandemic.

The two countries' successful counter-pandemic practices have provided valuable experience to the global efforts of battling the coronavirus, Jeong said.

Jeong Kyeong-doo expressed South Korea's willingness of enhancing dialogue and cooperation with China to join hands in countering the pandemic and promote the mil-to-mil relations between the two countries.