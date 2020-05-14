Chinese, Belarusian defense ministers talk over phone

BEIJING, May 14-- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe spoke over phone with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Thursday afternoon.

Talking about the pandemic, Wei said under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and with arduous efforts made by all Chinese people, China has made major strategic achievements in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control. Upholding the vision of building a community with a shared destiny for mankind, China has made strenuous efforts and immense contributions to the global response to the pandemic, which is highly praised by the international community, Wei noted.

China and Belarus have supported and assisted each other in combating the pandemic, fully demonstrating the heartfelt friendship between both countries, Wei said. Wei expressed Chinese military's willingness to continue counter-pandemic cooperation with the Belarusian military and steadily advance communication and cooperation in all areas.

Khrenin briefed his Chinese counterpart of the pandemic prevention and control situation in Belarus. Belarus thinks highly of the substantial results Chinese government and military have yielded in countering the COVID-19, and is willing to conduct exchange of experience in resisting the pandemic and deepen mil-to-mil cooperation with the Chinese side to jointly win the fight against the pandemic, Khrenin said.